A man in his 70s from Cass County is the 66th person to die after being infected with COVID-19.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, died Tuesday, June 2.
The state recorded 33 new confirmed cases of the disease out of 2,626 test results received, for a positive rate of 1.3 percent.
Two more people were hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, for a total of 172 to date. There are currently 34 people hospitalized.
The state lists 2,169 people as recovered, up 42 from the previous day.
Of the 66 people who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 51 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, eight list another primary cause and six are pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 21
Grand Forks County – 1
Ransom County – 2
Stutsman County – 5
Walsh County – 1
Ward County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
101,327 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,626 total tests from yesterday)
74,502 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+858 unique individuals from yesterday)
71,823 – Total Negative (+825 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,679 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**
172 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
2,169 – Total Recovered (+42 individuals from yesterday)
66 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.