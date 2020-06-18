Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 5
Cass County – 9
Grand Forks County – 6
Rolette County – 1
Sargent County – 1
Sioux County – 3
Stark County – 2
Ward County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
144,282 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,193 total tests from yesterday)
90,654 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+980 unique individuals from yesterday)
87,461 – Total Negative (+953 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,193 – Total Positive (+29 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was found that two previously reported cases from Cass County were from out of state.
0.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**
208 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
26 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
2,809 – Total Recovered (+53 individuals from yesterday)
75 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individuals from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.