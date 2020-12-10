9,032 – Total tests from Wednesday, Dec. 9
1,208,966 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
575 – Positive individuals from Wednesday, Dec. 9
86,707 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
6.28% – Daily positivity rate
4,596 - Total active cases (+42 from Wednesday, Dec. 9)
493 – Individuals recovered from Wednesday, Dec. 9
81,008 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
302 – Currently hospitalized (+18 from Wednesday, Dec. 9)
23 – New deaths*
1,103 – Total deaths from Wednesday, Dec. 9
*Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 17 out of the 23 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (15 were from November).