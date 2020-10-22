8,378 – Total Tests from Wednesday, Oct. 21
790,738 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,038 – Positive Individuals from Wednesday, Oct. 21
35,052 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.09% – Daily Positivity Rate
6,350 Total Active Cases
+376 Individuals from Wednesday, Oct. 21
503 – Individuals Recovered from Wednesday, Oct. 21
28,271 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
156 – Currently Hospitalized
+4 - Individuals from yesterday
9 – New Deaths from yesterday
431 – total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from Grant County with underlying health conditions
Man in his 70s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 50s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.