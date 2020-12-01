3,347 – Total tests from Monday, Nov. 30
1,147,587 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
409 – Positive individuals from Monday, Nov. 30
79,655 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.37% – Daily positivity rate from Monday, Nov. 30
5,686 - Total Active Cases (-791 individuals from Monday, Nov. 30)
1,167 – Individuals recovered from Monday, Nov. 30
73,015 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
319 – Currently hospitalized (-12 - individuals from Monday, Nov. 30)
27 – New deaths reported Monday, Nov. 30
954 – Total deaths since the pandemic began
Note: 7 of the 27 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.