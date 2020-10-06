6,103 – Total Tests from Monday, Oct. 5
673,003 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
503 – Positive Individuals from Monday, Oct. 5
24,364 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.69% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,692 Total Active Cases
-1 Individuals from Monday, Oct. 5
500 – Individuals Recovered from Monday, Oct. 5
20,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
116 – Currently Hospitalized
+4 - Individuals from Monday, Oct. 5
3 – New Deaths from Monday, Oct. 5
280 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.