5,814 – Total Tests from Thursday, Sept. 24
609,021 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
436 – Positive Individuals from Thursday, Sept. 24
19,885 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
7.97% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,562 Total Active Cases
+79 Individuals from Thursday, Sept. 24
347 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Sept. 24
16,104 – Total recovered since pandemic began
89 – Currently Hospitalized
8 – New Deaths Thursday, Sept. 24
219 - Total Deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.