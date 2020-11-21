12,927 – Total Tests from Friday, Nov. 20
1,067,090 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,526 – Positive Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20
71,540 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.99% – Daily Positivity Rate
10,066 - Total Active Cases
+151 Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20
1,357 – Individuals Recovered from Friday, Nov. 20
60,640 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
296 – Currently Hospitalized
+7 - Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20
16 – New Deaths from Friday, Nov. 20
834 – total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 60s from Nelson County.
- Woman in her 70s from Pierce County.
- Man in his 80s from Pierce County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.
- Man in his 90s from Ransom County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
- Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 60s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County - 6
· Barnes County - 29
· Benson County – 17
· Billings County - 1
· Bottineau County – 11
· Bowman County – 1
· Burke County - 3
· Burleigh County - 233
· Cass County - 401
· Cavalier County – 26
· Dickey County – 3
· Divide County - 2
· Dunn County – 6
· Emmons County - 2
· Foster County – 6
· Golden Valley County - 2
· Grand Forks County – 131
· Grant County - 8
· Griggs County – 5
· Hettinger County - 2
· Kidder County - 10
· LaMoure County – 12
· McHenry County – 8
· McIntosh County - 3
· McKenzie County - 3
· McLean County - 19
· Mercer County - 17
· Morton County - 58
· Mountrail County – 13
· Nelson County – 3
· Oliver County - 2
· Pembina County - 32
· Pierce County - 28
· Ramsey County – 12
· Ransom County - 11
· Renville County - 3
· Richland County - 21
· Rolette County – 15
· Sargent County – 9
· Sioux County – 21
· Stark County – 49
· Steele County - 3
· Stutsman County - 24
· Towner County - 10
· Traill County - 11
· Walsh County - 18
· Ward County – 151
· Wells County - 5
· Williams County – 60