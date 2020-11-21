12,927 – Total Tests from Friday, Nov. 20

1,067,090 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,526 – Positive Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20

71,540 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.99% – Daily Positivity Rate

10,066 - Total Active Cases

+151 Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20

1,357 – Individuals Recovered from Friday, Nov. 20

60,640 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

296 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from Friday, Nov. 20

16 – New Deaths from Friday, Nov. 20

834 – total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 80s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 60s from Nelson County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Pierce County.
  • Man in his 80s from Pierce County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ransom County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
  • Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 60s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 6

· Barnes County - 29

· Benson County – 17

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 11

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 3

· Burleigh County - 233

· Cass County - 401

· Cavalier County – 26

· Dickey County – 3

· Divide County - 2

· Dunn County – 6

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 6

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 131

· Grant County - 8

· Griggs County – 5

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 10

· LaMoure County – 12

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County - 3

· McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County - 19

· Mercer County - 17

· Morton County - 58

· Mountrail County – 13

· Nelson County – 3

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County - 32

· Pierce County - 28

· Ramsey County – 12

· Ransom County - 11

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County - 21

· Rolette County – 15

· Sargent County – 9

· Sioux County – 21

· Stark County – 49

· Steele County - 3

· Stutsman County - 24

· Towner County - 10

· Traill County - 11

· Walsh County - 18

· Ward County – 151

· Wells County - 5

· Williams County – 60

