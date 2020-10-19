8,452 – Total tests from Sunday, Oct. 18

770,510 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

662 – Positive Individuals Sunday, Oct. 18

32,637 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.17% – Daily positivity rate

5,837 – Total active cases

+185 – Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 18

470 – Individuals recovered from Sunday, Oct. 18

26,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

153 – Curren­tly hospitalized

4 – New deaths from Sunday, Oct. 18

408 – Total deaths since the pandemic began

