5,340 – Total Tests from Tuesday, Sept. 29
636,374 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
447 – Positive Individuals from Tuesday, Sept. 29
21,846 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.72% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,662 Total Active Cases
+11 Individuals from from Tuesday, Sept. 29
427 – Individuals Recovered from Tuesday, Sept. 29
17,938 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
89 – Currently Hospitalized
-16 - Individuals from from Tuesday, Sept. 29
7 – New Deaths from Tuesday, Sept. 29
246 – total deaths since the pandemic began