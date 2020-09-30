5,340 – Total Tests from Tuesday, Sept. 29

636,374 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

447 – Positive Individuals from Tuesday, Sept. 29

21,846 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.72% – Daily Positivity Rate

3,662 Total Active Cases

+11 Individuals from from Tuesday, Sept. 29

427 – Individuals Recovered from Tuesday, Sept. 29

17,938 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized

-16 - Individuals from from Tuesday, Sept. 29

7 – New Deaths from Tuesday, Sept. 29

246 – total deaths since the pandemic began

