4,617 – Total tests from Monday, Dec. 7

1,193,850 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

586 – Positive individuals from Monday, Dec. 7

85,688 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

11.18% – Daily positivity rate

4,774 - Total active cases (+16 from Monday, Dec. 7)

2,287 – Individuals recovered from Monday, Dec. 7

79,849 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

337 – Currently hospitalized (+33 from Monday, Dec. 7)

30 – New deaths reported Monday, Dec. 7

1,064 – Total deaths since the pandemic began

Tags

Load comments