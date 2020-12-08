4,617 – Total tests from Monday, Dec. 7
1,193,850 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
586 – Positive individuals from Monday, Dec. 7
85,688 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
11.18% – Daily positivity rate
4,774 - Total active cases (+16 from Monday, Dec. 7)
2,287 – Individuals recovered from Monday, Dec. 7
79,849 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
337 – Currently hospitalized (+33 from Monday, Dec. 7)
30 – New deaths reported Monday, Dec. 7
1,064 – Total deaths since the pandemic began