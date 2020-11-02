8,204 – Total Tests from Sunday, Nov. 1
884,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
975 – Positive Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1
46,015 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate
8,440 Total Active Cases
+70 Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1
893 – Individuals Recovered from from Sunday, Nov. 1
37,035 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
215 – Currently Hospitalized
+15 - Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1
9 – New Deaths from from Sunday, Nov. 1
540 – total deaths since the pandemic began