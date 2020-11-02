8,204 – Total Tests from Sunday, Nov. 1

884,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

975 – Positive Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1

46,015 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate

8,440 Total Active Cases

+70 Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1

893 – Individuals Recovered from from Sunday, Nov. 1

37,035 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

215 – Currently Hospitalized

+15 - Individuals from from Sunday, Nov. 1

9 – New Deaths from from Sunday, Nov. 1

540 – total deaths since the pandemic began

