6,898 – Total Tests from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
686,464 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
531 – Positive Individuals from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
25,384 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.09% – Daily Positivity Rate from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
3,832 Total Active Cases
+126 Individuals from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
395 – Individuals Recovered from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
21,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
125 – Currently Hospitalized
+9 - Individuals from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
6 – New Deaths from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
310 – total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.