10,684 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,077,719 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,150 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

72,683 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

11.55% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,244 - Total Active Cases

+178 Individuals from Yesterday

959 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (759 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

61,599 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

315 – Currently Hospitalized

+19 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (840 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 80s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 80s from Dickey County.
  • Man in his 70s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 80s from Kidder County.
  • Man in his 80s from Sargent County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 2

· Barnes County - 11

· Benson County – 14

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 159

· Cass County - 183

· Cavalier County – 5

· Dickey County – 10

· Dunn County – 6

· Eddy County - 4

· Emmons County - 12

· Foster County – 21

· Golden Valley County - 3

· Grand Forks County – 48

· Griggs County – 13

· Hettinger County - 7

· Kidder County - 5

· LaMoure County – 7

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 15

· McLean County - 10

· Mercer County - 14

· Morton County - 78

· Mountrail County – 40

· Nelson County – 4

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 4

· Pierce County - 18

· Ramsey County – 7

· Ransom County - 7

· Renville County - 16

· Richland County - 28

· Rolette County – 29

· Sargent County – 8

· Sheridan County - 2

· Stark County – 62

· Steele County - 8

· Stutsman County - 87

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County - 15

· Walsh County - 7

· Ward County – 127

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 30

