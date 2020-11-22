10,684 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,077,719 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,150 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
72,683 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
11.55% – Daily Positivity Rate**
10,244 - Total Active Cases
+178 Individuals from Yesterday
959 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (759 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
61,599 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
315 – Currently Hospitalized
+19 - Individuals from yesterday
6 – New Deaths*** (840 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Dickey County.
- Man in his 70s from Foster County.
- Man in his 80s from Kidder County.
- Man in his 80s from Sargent County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County - 2
· Barnes County - 11
· Benson County – 14
· Bottineau County – 9
· Bowman County – 2
· Burke County - 1
· Burleigh County - 159
· Cass County - 183
· Cavalier County – 5
· Dickey County – 10
· Dunn County – 6
· Eddy County - 4
· Emmons County - 12
· Foster County – 21
· Golden Valley County - 3
· Grand Forks County – 48
· Griggs County – 13
· Hettinger County - 7
· Kidder County - 5
· LaMoure County – 7
· Logan County - 2
· McHenry County – 4
· McIntosh County - 1
· McKenzie County - 15
· McLean County - 10
· Mercer County - 14
· Morton County - 78
· Mountrail County – 40
· Nelson County – 4
· Oliver County - 1
· Pembina County - 4
· Pierce County - 18
· Ramsey County – 7
· Ransom County - 7
· Renville County - 16
· Richland County - 28
· Rolette County – 29
· Sargent County – 8
· Sheridan County - 2
· Stark County – 62
· Steele County - 8
· Stutsman County - 87
· Towner County - 2
· Traill County - 15
· Walsh County - 7
· Ward County – 127
· Wells County - 2
· Williams County – 30