7,777 – Total tests from Sunday, Nov. 29

1,144,256 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

598 – Positive individuals from Sunday, Nov. 29

79,252 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.43% – Daily positivity rate

6,477 - Total active cases (-360 individuals from Sunday, Nov. 29)

947 – Individuals recovered from Sunday, Nov. 29

71,848 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

331 – Currently hospitalized (+8 individuals from Sunday, Nov. 29)

7 – New deaths reported Sunday, Nov. 29

927 – Total deaths since the pandemic began

