9,586 – Total tests from Tuesday, Nov. 24
1,102,420 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,096 – Positive individuals from Tuesday, Nov. 24
75,478 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.31% – Daily positivity rate
8,615 - Total Active Cases (-292 Individuals from Tuesday, Nov. 24)
1,366 – Individuals Recovered from Tuesday, Nov. 24
65,976 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
297 – Currently hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)
6 – New deaths from Tuesday, Nov. 24
887 – Total deaths since the pandemic began
Please note that the death of a woman in her 60s from Richland County and a woman in her 60s from Rolette County were misreported yesterday.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Richland County.
- Woman in her 50s from Ward County.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Williams County.