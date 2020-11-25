9,586 – Total tests from Tuesday, Nov. 24

1,102,420 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,096 – Positive individuals from Tuesday, Nov. 24

75,478 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.31% – Daily positivity rate

8,615 - Total Active Cases (-292 Individuals from Tuesday, Nov. 24)

1,366 – Individuals Recovered from Tuesday, Nov. 24

65,976 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

297 – Currently hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)

6 – New deaths from Tuesday, Nov. 24

887 – Total deaths since the pandemic began

Please note that the death of a woman in her 60s from Richland County and a woman in her 60s from Rolette County were misreported yesterday.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Richland County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 70s from Williams County.

