8,269 – Total tests from Monday, Nov. 23
1,092,803 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,019 – Positive individuals from Monday, Nov. 23
74,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.27% – Daily positivity rate from Monday, Nov. 23
8,907 — Total active cases
1,913 – Individuals recovered from Monday, Nov. 23
64,610 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
289 – Currently Hospitalized
37 – Deaths reported Monday, Nov. 23
883 – Total deaths since the pandemic began
Note: 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical lag in death reporting of up to three days. Additionally, it is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.