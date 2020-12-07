4,824 – Total Tests from Sunday, Dec. 6

1,196,950 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

365 – Positive Individuals from Sunday, Dec. 6

83,342 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.17% – Daily positivity rate

4,758 - Total active cases (-211 from Sunday, Dec. 6)

563 – Individuals recovered from Sunday, Dec. 6

77,562 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

304 – Currently hospitalized (-1 from Sunday, Dec. 6)

9 – New deaths from Sunday, Dec. 6

1,022 – total deaths since the pandemic began

