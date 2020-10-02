7,549 – Total Tests from Thursday, Oct. 1

649,885 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

477– Positive Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1

22,694 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.57% – Daily Positivity Rate from Thursday, Oct. 1

3,739 Total Active Cases

+49 Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1

419 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Oct. 1

18,691 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 - Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1

8 – New Deaths from Thursday, Oct. 1

264 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

