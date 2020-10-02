7,549 – Total Tests from Thursday, Oct. 1
649,885 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
477– Positive Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1
22,694 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
6.57% – Daily Positivity Rate from Thursday, Oct. 1
3,739 Total Active Cases
+49 Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1
419 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Oct. 1
18,691 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
111 – Currently Hospitalized
+5 - Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 1
8 – New Deaths from Thursday, Oct. 1
264 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.