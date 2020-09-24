BY THE NUMBERS
7,022 – Total Tests from Yesterday
603,207 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
471 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
19,451 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
7.09% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,482 – Total Active Cases
+180 Individuals from yesterday
281 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (186 with a recovery date of yesterday)
15,757 – Total recovered since pandemic began
89 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 - Individuals from yesterday
8 – New Deaths*** (211 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 11
Benson County – 2
Bottineau County – 12
Burke County - 1
Burleigh County - 118
Cass County – 78
Divide County - 1
Eddy County - 8
Emmons County – 12
Grand Forks County – 29
Grant County – 1
Hettinger County - 1
LaMoure County - 6
Logan County – 4
McHenry County - 1
McKenzie County - 10
McLean County - 1
Mercer County - 9
Morton County – 43
Mountrail County - 4
Nelson County – 2
Pembina County – 7
Ramsey County – 8
Ransom County – 1
Renville County – 5
Richland County – 9
Rolette County - 3
Sargent County – 4
Sheridan County - 1
Sioux County - 1
Stark County – 31
Stutsman County – 5
Towner County - 2
Traill County – 5
Walsh County - 5
Ward County – 18
Williams County – 12