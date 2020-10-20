5,579 – Total Tests from Monday, Oct. 19
776,039 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,036 – Positive Individuals from Monday, Oct. 19
33,666 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
19.68% – Daily Positivity Rate
6,032 Total Active Cases
+195 Individuals from yesterday
830 – Individuals Recovered from Monday, Oct. 19
27,222 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
145 – Currently Hospitalized
-8 - Individuals from Monday, Oct. 19
4 – New Deaths from Monday, Oct. 19
412 – total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.