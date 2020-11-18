8,488 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,033,592 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,275 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
67,230 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
16.45% – Daily Positivity Rate**
9,977 - Total Active Cases
-45 Individuals from Yesterday
1,292 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,060 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
56,468 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
297 – Currently Hospitalized
-7 - Individuals from yesterday
16 – New Deaths*** (785 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.
Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.
Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
Man in his 50s from Cass County.
Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
Woman in her 60s from Cass County.
Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.
Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County.
Man in his 70s from Morton County.
Man in his 90s from Nelson County.
Man in his 80s from Pierce County.
Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
Man in his 80s from Walsh County.
Woman in her 70s from Walsh County.