6,561 – Total Tests from Tuesday, Oct. 6
679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
495 – Positive Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 6
24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,706 Total Active Cases
+14 Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 6
455 – Individuals Recovered from Tuesday, Oct. 6
20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
116 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 - Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 6
24 – New Deaths reported
304 - Total deaths since the pandemic began
Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.