A Williams County woman in her 100s was one of 15 COVID-19-related deaths the North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday, Oct. 27.
Of those, deaths, nine were in Ward County, two were from Grand Forks County and one each was from Ransom, McHenry and Burleigh counties.
To date, there have been 476 people who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 346 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 80 list another primary cause of death and 51 are still pending.
COVID-19 By the Numbers
6,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday
829,052 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
896 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
39,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
14.82% – Daily Positivity Rate
6,315 Total Active Cases
-131 Individuals from yesterday
1,005 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday
32,339 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
161 – Currently Hospitalized
-12 - Individuals from yesterday
15 – New Deaths
476 – Total deaths since the pandemic began)