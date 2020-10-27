A Williams County woman in her 100s was one of 15 COVID-19-related deaths the North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday, Oct. 27.

Of those, deaths, nine were in Ward County, two were from Grand Forks County and one each was from Ransom, McHenry and Burleigh counties.

To date, there have been 476 people who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 346 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 80 list another primary cause of death and 51 are still pending.

COVID-19 By the Numbers

6,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday

829,052 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

896 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

39,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.82% – Daily Positivity Rate

6,315 Total Active Cases

-131 Individuals from yesterday

1,005 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday

32,339 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

161 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-12 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths

476 – Total deaths since the pandemic began)

