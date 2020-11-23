The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is once again ramping up for the Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive, kicking off this weekend.
The annual event brings hundreds, if not thousands of people through Spring Lake Park to check out the thousands of lights and displays put up by local businesses and organizations. The month-long Lights Drive starts on Saturday, Nov. 28 and will feature many of the attractions that visitors have come to love, but with a few notable changes due to the continuing pandemic and the need for safety.
Events Coordinator Ashley Oyloe, along with the rest of the CVB and its partners, have been working diligently to make sure this year’s Drive goes off without a hitch, while keeping all people’s safety at the forefront.
“We’re trying to make this event be as cancel-proof as we can, so we’ve been really focusing on having events out there, but having them be no-contact and having them still be something catch people’s interest and push our local options as far as businesses and shopping,” Oyloe told the Williston Herald.
She added that the CVB had to think outside the box to come up with some fun but still safe activities for the family to enjoy. Many familiar attractions will return, but with some modifications. Activities inside the Keel Boat, such as Unicorn and Reindeer visits, will take place outside in the park area. Oyloe said some fun new nights have been added, like Pajama Night, where everyone coming through the gate will get some popcorn, hot cocoa and a craft to take home. The first 50 kids that night will receive a Christmas movie along with their snacks.
As vehicles enter the park, Oyloe said they’ll be given a goodie bag featuring activities and treats, as well as exclusive deals and coupons for various businesses around Williston. Additionally, thanks to the Community Builders, gift cards to assorted businesses will be randomly dropped into bags, encouraging those visiting to shop local.
“As the CVB, our job really is to promote Williston in a way that will get people to come here.” Oyloe explained. “However, in this day and age and this year, we’re not particularly pushing that as much. So we’re really focusing more so than ever on that shop local aspect and encouraging people to support these hometown businesses.”
Since Santa won’t be able to make his usual in-person appearance, the park will feature virtual Santa visits, where a video projection will show what the Jolly Old Elf is up to as he prepares for Christmas. For those still looking for holiday pics, Oyloe said there will be eight photo op stations set up throughout the park, giving visitors a chance to step out of their vehicle and capture some Christmas memories.
“We’ve spent a lot of time making sure these activities are safe and can be done in a no-contact way, but still have that same feeling of Christmas and the holidays.” Oyloe said.