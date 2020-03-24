Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is one of more than a dozen lawmakers who have introduced a bill that would set aside $2 billion for small broadband companies to offer connectivity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cramer and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., along with Tina Smith, D-Minn, Dan Sullivan, (R-Alaska, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.,, Steve Daines, R-Mont., Doug Jones, D-Ala., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Jon Tester, D-Mont., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Pat Roberts, R-Kas., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Gary Peters, D-Mich, introduced the Keeping Critical Connections Act to help small broadband providers ensure rural broadband connectivity for students and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The federal government asked this essential industry to keep providing assistance to people during COVID—19, and they answered the call,” Cramer said. “The least we can do is make sure they are made whole when this pandemic is over.”
The Keeping Critical Connections Act would appropriate $2 billion for a Keeping Critical Connections fund at the FCC under which small broadband providers with fewer than 250,000 customers could be compensated for broadband services—if they provided free or discounted broadband services or upgrades—during the pandemic for low-income families who could not afford to pay their bills or provided distance learning capability for students. The bill is endorsed by NTCA—the Rural Broadband Association, WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), the Minnesota Telecommunications Alliance, and the Broadband Association of North Dakota (BAND).
Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT-AL) and Roger Marshall (R-KS-01) are introducing companion legislation in the House of Representatives.