COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people 65 and older are being scheduled for Crosby, New Town, Stanley, Watford City and Williston through the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
The health unit is receiving limited supplied of the vaccine and has been announcing clinics.
People 65 or older or anyone missed from Phase 1A can visit https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/ to register for a vaccination.
"Our offices and other providers will be receiving additional doses in the next few weeks," a news release announcing the clinic said. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated when it is your turn so we can as a community return to normal."
A mask is required to participate in the clinic, and people are asked not to come more than 15 minutes early for their appointment to accommodate social distancing. Those being vaccinated should plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving vaccine. Once the clinic slots are filled the clinic will be closed. Please watch for future clinics as we receive more vaccine.
While vaccinations are starting to become available this is not the time to let down our guard. Please continue frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org