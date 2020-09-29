WILLISTON, N.D. - The following is a message from Williston State College president, Dr. John Miller:
Dear Campus Community:
Given the recent decline in COVID-19 cases within our campus community, WSC will begin to resume some activities on the WSC campus. Beginning Thursday October 1, Williston State College Athletic Teams may resume a formal practice schedule, and some student life events will also resume after October 1.
Continuation of campus activities will depend on regular monitoring of infection trends, student participation in COVID-19 testing events, and maintaining all safety recommendations contained in the WSC COVID-19 plan. Ultimately, the decision to maintain athletics and campus activities scheduled in the coming months will be based on a stable and/or downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases.
Please do your part by wearing a mask, washing/sanitizing your hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and avoiding group gatherings.
Respectfully,
John Miller
President