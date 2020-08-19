For College students, staff and faculty
On Sunday, August 23, there will be a COVID-19 testing event at Williston State College. We are encouraging college students, staff and faculty to take advantage of this event. The event is planned as a drive through however, there will be a walk-up lane to accommodate people who are on campus. This event will also be open to the public.
The event will begin at 1:00pm on Sunday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 12:30 PM. Testing will go until 4:00 PM or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be shortened due to lack of people participating in the testing event.
Vehicles wishing to access the testing are asked to enter from University, then turn onto Pioneer BLVD. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Interested in being tested for COVID-19? Pre-register for testing. Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal.
Open to the public
On Monday, August 24, there will be a COVID-19 drive up testing event open to the public, 12 years old and up at the Upper Missouri Valley Fair Grounds.
The event will begin at 4:00pm on Monday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 PM. Testing will go until 6:00 PM or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be shortened due to lack of people participating in the testing event.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 53rd Street, then turn into the fair grounds. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Interested in being tested for COVID-19? Pre-register for testing. Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal.