There will be a free COVID-19 testing event Sunday, July 12, from noon until 4 p.m. at Williston High School.
The testing event is being put on by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health. The event will be open to the public, 12 years old and up. Encouraged to attend are those who have been at large gatherings where they were in close contact with others not from their household. The age group with the highest case rate is 20-29 year old.
The event will begin at noon on Sunday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 11:30 a.m.. Testing will go until 4 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be postponed.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Avenue West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Interested in being tested for COVID-19? Pre-register for testing. Each individual being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal and cautious of parked cars on the route.
Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.
A special thank you to the North Dakota National Guard and Colonel Bekkedahl for their service to their community assisting in this testing event.