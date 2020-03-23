A COVID-19 relief fund has been set up by the Northwest Dakota Community Foundation which serves Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties.
“As this situation continues to unfold, our friends and neighbors will need help,” Board President of NWNDCF Ward Koeser said. “We are still not certain of the longer-term effects this temporary economic crisis will have on our partners, but we are working to respond as needs arise.”
The fund was seeded with an initial $10,000 by NWNDCF, and has since been matched with $40,000 from other entities, including $10,000 each from Williston Community Builders, Equinor and the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust.
Anyone wishing to support this fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to NWNDCF — PO Box 371 — Williston, ND 58802-0371. All donations are tax deductible.
The relief fund will provide funding to verified nonprofits, community organizations, and volunteer groups that are directly addressing the needs of those affected by the economic pressures on the oil and gas industry and from the COVID-19 crisis.
Examples include:
• Access to food — With recent school closures many children are missing out on daily food service and access to weekend backpack programs. Many are also finding themselves without an income and the ability to purchase groceries and organizations providing senior meals are overburdened with demand.
• Human services sector support — Many families are in need of day care and other support services.
• Healthcare sector support — Coronavirus poses unique challenges as far as educating, diagnosing and treating patients.
• Organizations supporting individuals and families that are self-quarantining — Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is integral to maintaining the health and well-being of everyone, while shortening the impact on the economy.
Funds will be distributed in an accelerated manner, where organizations are just asked to submit a very brief application, indicating their relief efforts to support area residents and the funds required to meet the need.
“It is so important that we try to support our friends and neighbors throughout this time, and we hope the communities of Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties will get behind this effort and provide contributions,” Koeser said.