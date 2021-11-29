A new variant of COVID-19 has caught researchers attention due to the large number of changes on its spike protein.
The variant has been dubbed Omicron by the World Health Organization, which said it skipped Nu to avoid the confusion of it sounding too much like “new” and Xi because that is a common surname.
Omicron has 32 mutations on the spike protein, which was used to develop our mRNA vaccines to COVID-19. Delta, by comparison, had only nine changes to the spike protein.
Researchers are looking into whether this new variant will have increased transmission, and whether our current vaccines are effective against it. They are also watching to see if Omicron causes any increase in severity for those who have been infected.
So far, researchers say that Omicron cases do not appear to be more severe. Meanwhile, both Pfizer and Moderna are testing their mRNA vaccines against the new variant. They expect to know within the next two weeks how well existing vaccines stack up against the new variant.
If needed, the companies can quickly adapt their vaccines, because the RNA backbone would remain the same, and it is just a matter of dialing in the new variant. The company estimated they could accomplish this within six weeks, and start shipping new batches within 100 days. This would put the delivery date sometime in early 2022.
Clinical trials would also not need to be as long or as large for an update to the existing mRNA vaccine, under current federal regulations.
Omicron was first noticed by South African researchers, but has also been detected in several other countries, including Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters he wouldn’t be surprised if Omicron is already circulating in the United States.
Health officials in Williams County, meanwhile, continue to urge people to get booster shots or vaccinations.
“We continue to offer the COVID vaccinations both in office and at walk-in clinics,” UMDHU spokeswoman Daphne Clark told the Williston Herald. “At our walk-in clinics, we offer first does, second dose, additional dose, and the booster. We encourage anyone who is at their six months from second dose to get the booster.”
Clark said the clinics have been well-attended.
North Dakota listed 2,517 active positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 2, of which 166 are hospitalized. Twenty-three people are in the ICU. Williams County has 122 active cases, sixth highest in the state.
