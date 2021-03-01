Vaccination rates in the area have started to climb into the double digits, and the FDA has OK'd a third COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what you need to know.
1. Vaccine clinics expanding
Upper Missouri District Health Unit is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people with two or more high-risk medical conditions.
Clinics are scheduled for Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston and will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for patients 16 and older. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks apart are required for full coverage.
"The doses available remain limited and will be first come, first served," Daphne Clark, public information officer with UMDHU wrote in a news release. "We are asking that people remain patient as doses come into our area in limited supply. Our offices and other providers will be receiving additional doses in the next few weeks."
To register for a vaccination appointment, visit https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov.
Masks are required at the vaccination clinic. Patients will have to stay for 15 minutes after their appointment.
While vaccinations are starting to become available this is not the time to let down our guard. Please continue frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org
2. New vaccine OK'd
While the drug hasn't made its way to North Dakota yet, the FDA last week approved a new vaccine from Johnson and Johnson. The vaccine, which is the third to get FDA approval, requires only one shot, as opposed to the two required for full coverage from the vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer.
The Johnson and Johnson drug also acts against the virus that causes COVID-19 in a different way.
"The vaccine uses Ad26 to deliver a piece of the DNA, or genetic material, that is used to make the distinctive 'spike' protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," according to an announcement from the FDA about the vaccine's approval. "While adenoviruses are a group of viruses that are relatively common, Ad26, which can cause cold symptoms and pink eye, has been modified for the vaccine so that it cannot replicate in the human body to cause illness. After a person receives this vaccine, the body can temporarily make the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2."
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 77% effective at stopping severe to critical COVID-19 illness at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% at 28 days.
3. One dose or two?
The three different vaccines are all among the most effective vaccines usually given out, with Pfizer at 95%, Moderna at 94% and Johnson and Johnson at 85% effective against severe to critical symptoms.
The chickenpox vaccine is usually about 90% effective, for example.
There is limited information available about the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after a single shot. Pfizer has indicated that the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine after one dose is at least 52%. Moderna has noted 80.2% efficacy after one dose.
In both cases, two doses are recommended, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires a single shot.