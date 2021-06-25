More than half the state has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 48% fully covered. In Williams County, the percent of people with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is less than one-third, with 28.5% having up to date coverage.
Percent of people with at least one dose statewide: 50.6%
Up-to-date coverage percentage statewide: 47.8%
Percent of people with at least one dose in Williams County: 31.1%
Up-to-date coverage percentage in Williams County: 28.5%
Percent of people with at least in Divide County: 56.3%
Up-to-date coverage percentage in Divide County: 54.4%
Percent of people with at least one dose in McKenzie County: 32.2
Up-to-date coverage percentage in McKenzie County: 29.1%
Percent of people with at least one dose in Mountrail County: 45.5%
Up-to-date coverage percentage in Mountrail County: 39.5%