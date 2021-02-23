The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and residents at each facility, including the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England. The vaccinations are completely voluntary and all facilities should have the first round of vaccinations completed by the end of the week.
Medical staff have been working with the North Dakota Department of Health to administer the vaccines. Each facility has provided educational materials to help residents and staff make informed decisions about whether or not they would like to receive the vaccine. Residents in DOCR facilities as a group tend to have a higher rate of high-risk conditions such as diabetes, heart problems, and history of smoking.
More than 500 inmates have been infected with COVID-19. This is largely due to the difficulty of safe distancing in prison; the average ND DOCR resident lives and sleeps in a single room with seven to 20 individuals, uses congregate bathrooms, and often eats with others. Since the start of the pandemic, the DOCR has taken proactive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including frequent testing, reducing resident populations, and implementing safety protocols including personal protective equipment.
“Making the vaccine available for both our staff and the residents in our care brings us one step closer to normalcy and resuming visitation,” said Dave Krabbenhoft, Interim Director. “As more people volunteer to receive the vaccine, it makes our communities safer inside and outside, ultimately keeping our staff safer as well. Our highly proactive approach to fighting COVID-19 in our corrections system continues with this vaccine rollout, and we are pleased that many are choosing to get vaccinated.”