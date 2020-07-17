Another COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Monday, July 20 at Williston High School.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit, in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health will be hosting the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the High School.
The event will be open to the public, 12 years old and up. Encouraged to attend are those who have been at large gatherings where they were in close contact with others not from their household. The age group with the highest case rate is 20-29 year old.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 p.m. Testing will go until 7 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. the public is reminded that this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be postponed.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19, you must pre-register for testing. Each individual being tested must complete the online assessment. Pre-registering does not guarantee a test, but individuals that don’t get a confirmation email still come.
You can pre-register by visiting https://testreg.nd.gov.
To ease traffic flow, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, residents are asked that traffic in the area be minimal and drivers be cautious of parked cars on the route.
Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.