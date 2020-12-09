A drive-up COVID-19 testing event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Ray School Garage.
Vehicles wishing to access the testing are asked to enter from 115th Avenue NW (County Road 17), then turn onto Second Avenue W. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Interested in being tested for COVID-19? Pre-register for testing. Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come. Results are taking at least 5 days.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal.