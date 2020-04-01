North Dakota confirmed 16 more cases of COVID-19 cases as of the morning of April 1, 2020, according to figures released by the state’s Joint Information Center.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142. Two more people were also hospitalized, bringing the total number to 23 serious cases of illness. Three people have died so far.
The state has so far tested 4,493 individuals, and 34 are listed as recovered.
The new cases are as follows:
• Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation
• Woman in her 60s from Ward County, under investigation
• Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation
• Man in his 70s from Stark County, community spread
• Man in his 60s from Stark County, community spread
• Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County, travel
• Woman in her 40s from Burke County, under investigation
• Female age 10-19 from Burke County, under investigation
• Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, travel
• Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
• Woman in her 70s from Rolette County, under investigation
• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation