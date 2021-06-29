The North Dakota Department of Health has collaborated with North Dakota Information Technology to make COVID-19 test result reports available to view, download and print in a single location.
Individuals who have registered through TestReg.nd.gov can now access their COVID-19 test result reports for tests processed after June 10.
“The Citizen Portal provides North Dakotans access to their COVID-19 test result reports when and where they need them,” said Nicole Brunelle, chief nursing officer at NDDoH. “Being able to access these results for travel, employers, medical procedures, etc., as needed is a service we are excited to make available. This is one of many resources available for North Dakotans. We encourage everyone to take advantage of testing as they prepare to travel and make plans for the summer,” said Brunelle.
To use the Citizen Portal, individuals will need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their TestReg registration account.
This can be done one of two ways - by clicking on the link for “Long-Form Results” in a recently received test result e-notification or by going to TestReg.nd.gov and choosing the “continue registration with account setup” option. By registering, an individual’s existing NDLogin will then be associated with their COVID-19 test result reports.
Instructions and FAQs regarding how to access test results on the Citizen Portal can be found on the DoH website.
An NDLogin is an account that can be used to access multiple online services provided by the North Dakota state government without the need to create a new account for each service. By having a common NDLogin, individuals will only need to remember one username and password to access numerous state agency online services. Some individuals may already have an NDLogin account associated with another agency such as Parks and Recreations, Game & Fish, Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI), or Job Service North Dakota (JSND).
“The Citizen Portal is simple to register for and simple to use,” said Kris Vollmer, NDIT senior program manager. “It’s allowing us to leverage a technology platform to provide North Dakota residents with an easy to use, convenient means to access their COVID-19 testing information, all within a secure location.”
For assistance with the NDLogin, contact the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) Service Desk at (877) 328-4470.
For assistance with COVID-19 test results, the NDDoH hotline is open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 701-204-6664 or completing the online “Request your Results” survey or through the online “Travel Test Results” survey.
Additional NDDoH traveler resources can be found online at health.nd.gov/covidtravel.