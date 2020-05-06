In a surge scenario where 1 percent of the northwestern part of the state’s population needs a hospital bed all at the same time, the McKenzie-Williams County region would have as many as 12 times more patients than existing hospital bed capacity, and as many as 6 times what the state is listing for surge capacity.
That means transportation of seriously ill COVID-19 patients to Minot, Bismarck or Dickinson is an understood part of the state’s surge planning for COVID-19 care in the West.
That information comes amidst an apparent decrease in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, thanks to covid etiquette such as social distancing, and perhaps thanks to warmer weather, in which coronaviruses do not typically fare so well. But officials have said they do expect a second round of COVID-19 cases to appear in the fall, and perhaps even a third round after that — until a vaccine or other measures are found and proven to fight the disease.
Census estimates have put Williams County’s population at 37,589. Data from the county’s GIS department suggest, however, that the population could be much higher. The department last year collated addresses in preparation for the Census. Multiplying that figure by the county's average occupancy rates generates a figure more like 47,500.
Neighboring McKenzie County, meanwhile, has an estimated 2019 population of 15,024, and could be similarly underestimated.
In a surge scenario where 1 percent of that population all need a hospital bed in the same time frame, that's 376 to 475 patients for Williams County and 150 in McKenzie County, for a total of up to 625 patients.
But the West does not have anywhere near that many hospital beds spread amongst its three critical access facilities.
Tammy Miller, Chief Operating Officer for North Dakota, and among leaders in the unified command center for the state’s COVID-19 pandemic planning, told the Williston Herald there are a total of 52 beds available in existing, or Tier 1, capacity for Williston, Tioga, and Watford City.
That’s 29 beds in Williston, 10 in Watford City, and 13 in Tioga.
The surge plan, which would likely require additional workforce, brings the total beds in Williams and McKenzie County to a maximum of 103 beds at Tier 2b.
That will put 53 COVID-19 patients in beds in Williston, 24 patients in beds in Watford City, and 26 patients in beds in Tioga.
After that …
“If there was a surge and needed to be overflow, we would take patients to Minot or Dickinson before using a minimal care facility,” Miller said. “There are agreements with long-term care facilities and EMS to transport patients to Minot or Dickinson or Bismarck. Our goal is not to ever have a COVID positive patient or any patient in minimal care facilities.”
Meanwhile, the state is also undertaking an effort to recruit additional workforce so it can staff up all of its surge beds if needed. So far, 750 people have signed up through the Workforce Coordination Center, which includes the state's surge positions, as well as a range of other essential jobs that need to be filled during the pandemic.
“There has been a callout for more RNs and LPNs,” Miller said. “We are trying to better balance that across the state. We know we have a great need for nurses, and some (facilities) have furloughed nurses, so we are trying to balance that across the state.”
Recent furloughs, Miller added, can potentially create additional liquidity for the Workforce Coordination Center.
“(Furloughed individuals) are not being utilized, so they are available as needed,” Miller said. “If there’s a surge, they should be able to come back on board to help fill that need for us.”
Assuming, of course, that these furloughed individuals remain in the state.
As far as ventilators, North Dakota lists 578 available in all. Thirteen of these are in Williston, three in Tioga, and six in Watford City.
North Dakota's need for ventilators could far outstrip that if there is a strong surge. The state has a population of 762,062, of which Burgum has estimated at least 20 percent are in vulnerable populations — age greater than 65, or with underlying health conditions.
That puts 152,012 people in the vulnerable category. At 578 ventilators, that's one for every 262 people. If 1 percent of those need a ventilator, that would be one ventilator for every 2.6 people.
The low number of beds and ventilators underscores the need for social distancing and other measures that Burgum has been repeatedly urging citizens to follow during the pandemic.
These measures are in fact all still recommended, even as the state has eased some restrictions on high-contact businesses if they agree to follow new protocols to lower risk.
Coronavirus is a highly contagious disease, thought to spread mainly through respiratory microdroplets. These are routinely released during talking, coughing, or sneezing, and can travel surprisingly far. Additionally, some of those who have contracted coronavirus have not had any symptoms, meaning some could be spreading the disease without realizing it.
This is why the CDC has recommended at least 6 feet between yourself and others, regardless of whether any symptoms appear. Other CDC guidelines that Burgum has repeatedly urged people to follow include washing hands often, particularly after touching often handled surfaces like door handles, railings, gas pump handles and other such objects, as well as keeping your hands away from your face.
A cloth mask for situations where social distancing is difficult is also being recommended by the CDC. Studies suggest this works by stopping droplets from the mouth of the wearer — which means this particular measure is more about protecting others from the mask wearer than it is the mask protecting the wearer.
If you're going to wear a mask, it’s also very important to realize that touching the front of mask or taking the mask off and then putting it back on again are behaviors that make transmission of disease much more likely, not less.
On top of the social distancing measures Burgum has recommended, North Dakota is working to substantially broaden its testing capacity to rapidly identify new coronavirus cases. It wants to do 4,000 tests per day by the end of May.
It’s also working simultaneously to expand its contact tracing, so that all close contacts of new coronavirus cases can be quickly identified and isolated from others. The state has an app it's urging citizens to download that will assist the state in contact tracing. It's available in the Play Store as CARE19.
Field hospitals, Burgum has said, seem unlikely given that the state's current COVID-19 cases only amount to about 1 percent of the state's existing bed capacity, and appear to be decreasing.
But if the state's combination of personal responsibility for social distancing and other measures along with its concurrent testing and tracing measures to quickly isolate new cases fails at some point to curb the spread of the virus in a future round of coronavirus outbreaks, then the state could still be forced to set up field hospitals.
Eight locations have been identified for these, which could collectively add 4,000 more beds, according to state figures.
These would all be minimal care facilities, likely staffed by volunteers and administered by the National Guard. They would be overseen by a lead hospital. In Williston’s case, CHI St. Alexius Health.
Miller said for planning purposes, the state listed 250 Tier 3 beds in The Well at Williston State College.
The state has also set up 200 beds in the University of Mary’s Field House and another 200 at a location in Bismarck. Those two field hospitals were mainly an exercise to explore how the task should be structured to accomplish it in a 24 to 48-hour period.
Multiplying 250 beds by eight for each facility, however, is actually only 2,000 beds. Likely, some of the facilities can accommodate more than 250 people.
Miller said the team is monitoring both testing results and hospital capacity every day, and never expects to use Tier 3 capacity.
"We're feeling comfortable we have the hospital bed capacity to handle a surge without going into Tier 3, which is minimal care," she said. "The goal is not to ever have a COVID positive patient or any patient in minimal care facilities."