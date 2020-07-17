Work has stopped at school renovation project at Williston Public School District No. 1 because a construction worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The worker had symptoms on Monday, was tested, and that came back positive, according to District 1 superintendent Jeffrey Thake. That shut down the construction at the American State Bank Innovation Academy, which is being built in the former Hagan Pool building across the street from Bakken Middle School.
Work there will be shut down for at least 72 hours for cleaning and disinfecting, while anyone who was in contact with the worker has been tested and is self-isolating until the results are back.
That includes Thake, who has been watching the progress on the Innovation Academy.
"I've been going in there every day for the last two weeks," Thake said.
Thake has gotten a test and is waiting for the results. Until he gets them, he's self-isolating. And, he said, he will likely get another test Monday if the initial test is negative, just to be safe.
He isn't alone in his visits to the Innovation Academy. Other members of the district staff have been checking in on the project, as well.
Thake said he was happy with how quickly construction manager JE Dunn responded to the issue. He was warned and able to warn others who were in contact with him.
"We definitely don't want to put anyone in harm's way," Thake said.
He isn't alone — many district staff have been stopping by the site to check in on progress and prepare for the upcoming school year.