North Dakota is going to a weekly instead of daily COVID-19 update effective Friday, March 18, now that hospitalizations and deaths in the state are trending downward and at-home test kits, which are not reported to the state, are readily available.
The change doesn’t mean COVID-19 is not still circulating, state health officials have stressed.
“The risk for COVID is still there, North Dakota Department of Health Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger told reporters during a media conference about the change. “COVID still can cause serious disease. But I think what has changed is, we have better tools now.”
Those include at-home testing kits, which can help people assess their risk and make decisions earlier.
“If they’re at at high risk, they can start working with their providers to get early treatment,” Kruger said. “We have vaccines that are available that have been shown over and over again to reduce significantly the risk of serious infections. So we have testing, we have therapeutics, we have the vaccines, and I think our ability to respond to the viruses better. But that virus is still there. It’s still circulating. It still has the potential to mutate and new variant to emerge. So we still have to remain diligent.”
For that reason, the state will be retaining its response capabilities as well as it’s capacity to respond to COVID-19, State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said.
“Then we are always ready and always prepared in case of another surge or a new variant as the state also shifts toward the endemic state or endemic status,” he said.
Williams County will also be continuing to offer vaccinations for appointments and walk-ins from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at its Williston office. It won’t be continuing its PCR testing clinic on Mondays, but is offering rapid test kits for people to pick up and keep at home for self-testing.
The changes on both county and state level are meant to align with CDC guidance, released at the end of February, which reflects greater focus on serious COVID-19 cases, as indicated by hospitalization rates and existing hospital capacity.
“The CDC as well as kind of many hot the healthcare professionals across the country are making this shift to assess and report on the severity of disease ,as wells on the burden to the healthcare system,” Wehbi said.
Kruger said making the report weekly instead of daily also allows the state to make better use of resources, while still being current enough for people trying to make decisions about protecting themselves or others.
COVID-19 funding gaps ahead
Federal programs, meanwhile, which have paid for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations for those lacking health insurance, will soon run out of funding, and Congress has not been able to agree on any new funds to support these measures.
Republicans have said they want a full accounting of where COVID-19 funds and how they’ve been spent to date before they will sign off on additional money.
If no deal is reached, the Uninsured Program will have to stop accepting new claims for testing and treatment due to insufficient funds as of Tuesday, March 22. It will stop accepting vaccination claims April 5, according to a letter from the Biden administration to Congress outlining what’s at stake.
There will also be no more funding for additional monoclonals and antiviral pills, according tot he letter. This is likely to mean steep cuts to state allocations for the treatments, which have been shown to lessen the severity of COVID-19 for at-risk patients.
Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, meanwhile, are seeking authorization for a second booster shot for Americans age 65 and older. The request is based on data from Israel, which began offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers in late December, and soon after expanded that to those 60 and older.
The FDA is expected to convene next month to discuss fourth shots.