Friday, April 23, will be the last first-dose clinic for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine put on by Dawson County Unified Health Command in Glendive, Mont.
People who receive their first dose at this clinic will have the second dose given on May 21. It is highly important to consider these dates before receiving the Moderna vaccine and plan accordingly to be available for the second dose in May. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available after the restrictions have been lifted.
“We have been trending downward on vaccinations in recent weeks and have considered moving into a new phase for our vaccination clinic,” stated Laureen Murphree, Health Department Director, “In order to be mindful of the number of vials we receive and distribute, we have decided to discontinue the mass COVID vaccine clinics. We are suggesting that you contact Albertsons if you would like the Moderna vaccine after April 23.”
To schedule an appointment for your vaccine, please call Dawson County Health Department at 377-5213.