A woman in her 80s from Cass County is the 15th person to die from COVID-19 in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The woman had underlying health conditions, as have all 15 of the people who have died from it so far in North Dakota.
The total number of confirmed cases rose to 709 on Thursday, April 23, up 32 from the day before. The state processed 741 test results, bringing the total number of tests performed to 16,330.
Five people have been released from the hospital, bringing the total number hospitalized currently to 18. In all, 65 have been hospitalized with the disease.
The state lists 269 people as having recovered.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Burke County - 1
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 18
Grand Forks County – 8
Mountrail County - 2
Richland County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
16,330 – Total Tested (+741 individuals from yesterday)
15,621 – Negative (+711 individuals from yesterday)
709 – Positive (+32 individuals from yesterday)
**Please note: After investigation, two previous cases from Cass County were found to reside out of state and were removed from the total number.
65 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
18 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
269 – Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)