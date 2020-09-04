A Williams County woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions was one of two people in North Dakota who died Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman is the fourth Williams County resident to die after a positive COVID-19 test. A man in his 60s from Burleigh County also died Wednesday.
To date, 150 people in North Dakota have died after COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 121 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 26 list another primary cause and three are still pending.
Williams County had 144 active cases as of Friday, the sixth-highest count in the state. Grand Forks County had 494, Burleigh had 411, Cass County had 358, Stark County had 272 and Morton had 153.
COVID-19 Test Results
6,713 – Total Tests from Thursday, Sept. 3
492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
343 – Positive Individuals from Thursday, Sept. 3
12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate
2,513 – Total Active Cases
181 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Sept. 3
10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began
67 – Currently Hospitalized
0 – New Deaths
150 — Total deaths since the pandemic began