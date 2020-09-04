A Williams County woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions was one of two people in North Dakota who died Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The woman is the fourth Williams County resident to die after a positive COVID-19 test. A man in his 60s from Burleigh County also died Wednesday.

To date, 150 people in North Dakota have died after COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 121 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 26 list another primary cause and three are still pending.

Williams County had 144 active cases as of Friday, the sixth-highest count in the state. Grand Forks County had 494, Burleigh had 411, Cass County had 358, Stark County had 272 and Morton had 153.

COVID-19 Test Results

6,713 – Total Tests from Thursday, Sept. 3

492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Thursday, Sept. 3

12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate

2,513 – Total Active Cases

181 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Sept. 3

10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

0 – New Deaths

150 — Total deaths since the pandemic began

