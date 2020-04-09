The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission announced that the state’s eight commercial service airports are experiencing a dramatic decline in passenger numbers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission stated that the fall in passenger boardings comes despite airports posting a 12 percent year-to-date growth within the first two months of the year. Additionally, many airports recently posted the highest passenger numbers on record for the month of February, with the overall trend pointing towards the potential of a record-breaking year in statewide passenger boardings.
As the COVID-19 crisis began increasing during the early part of March, the Commission said passenger numbers noticeably began to drop by the middle of the month, and that reduction in travel due to the virus began to have a significant impact on airports throughout the state. Rather than the expected passenger growth, commercial service passenger boardings dropped 43 percent, or 46,042 passengers from March of 2019. Williston Airport International Director Anthony Dudas said that those affects are being seen here as well.
“Here in Williston, just through the end of March, we’re down about 36 percent and it’s almost entirely attributable to the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic that our country is dealing with,” Dudas told the Williston Herald. “We will likely continue to see a pretty steep decline in traffic through this month of April and likely extending into May. We’re expecting in between 70 and 90 percent decline this month, based on traffic.”
Dudas said that both of XWA’s carriers, United and Delta, had scaled back to only one flight per day. The reduction in flights and number of passengers through the airport has not affected any of the city’s staff that works for the facility, but Dudas did state that some of the businesses within the airport that rely on passenger traffic had begun layoffs to save on costs.
The Aeronautics Commission said commercial airline passenger boardings throughout North Dakota and the rest of the country are currently estimated to be at 5% of their normal passenger boarding numbers.
The Commission stated that airlines have reacted to this lower demand by temporarily grounding aircraft and reducing the amounts of flights at airports throughout the country. Aside from XWA, airports across the state have also been experiencing reductions in flights.
So far for April, the state has experienced an estimated 42 percent loss in overall passenger seats available. The Commission said these losses are expected to be temporary, as the current demand for air travel has been significantly lowered due to COVID-19. In the near future, the Commission added, airlines are expected to maintain a minimal service level to communities throughout the country due to the aid that they will receive from the CARES stimulus package.
All of North Dakota’s commercial and general aviation airports continue to remain operational at this time and the freight of products via air transportation are ongoing without disruption, the Commission said. Kyle Wanner, executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, said that airport staff and TSA personnel at commercial service airports are being pro-active to sanitize surfaces throughout their airport multiple times a day in efforts to maintain clean facilities and help to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“Although these are currently difficult times, our airports are helping to ensure the safe transportation of critical materials and personnel who need to travel. They are also working hard to be in a position to help our economy rebound, once the COVID-19 virus concerns have subsided,” Wanner said. “Due to the strength that we previously had in North Dakota’s aviation industry and the fact that North Dakota’s airports have tackled so many other significant issues over the years; I am confident that together, we can work through these new issues and hopefully help our communities come out of this situation even stronger than before.”