ONEOK has teamed up with the North Dakota Community Foundation to set up a fund that will assist hospitality workers in the Oil Patch who have either been laid off or had their hours significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ONEOK established the fund with a $200,000 contribution.
“Being a good corporate citizen and giving back to our communities is who we are and what we do,” said Terry Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “ONEOK is proud to step up to support our communities that need us now more than ever.”
The fund will provide a one-time grant of $500 paid directly to the applicant for workers in the areas of Sidney Montana, and in North Dakota, Williston, Watford City, Alexander, Keene, Belfield, Dickinson, Killdeer.
Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2RqvwZv. Reviews will begin on April 10 and continue until funds run out. Employment status must be verified with the listed supervisor before funds will be distributed.
Questions about the process may be directed to communityinvestments@oneok.com.
Those receiving a grant will be notified, and a check mailed to the applicant’s provided mailing address.