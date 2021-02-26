For more than 80 years the good folks over at First Lutheran Church in Williston, along with help from a lot of friends, would normally play host to the annual lutefisk and meatball dinner, right about now.
As a matter of fact this is the longest running meal for the entire area, claiming the crown after the local Methodist Church recently ended the corn beef and cabbage feed.
Folks would come from near and far, just to be able to dine in style at First Lutheran, while some attended just to sample the rice pudding topped with plum sauce.
This also proved to be a great community event.
Those taste buds and the gathering must be put on hold for 2021, as that nasty COVID-19 claimed yet another victim.
Church officials had decided far in advance that there would be no meal this time of year, while gearing up to come back bigger and better for 2022.
Normally activity along 916 Main Street called for a mini traffic jam as folks came and departed from the church.
It should be known the kitchen and fellowship hall were all remodeled, anticipating the annual event.
Next time you have a chance, you just might want to take a peek at the upgrades.
BEST BE SAFE
You have to understand the preparation work alone for a meal of this nature requires volunteers bumping elbows to make meat balls, peel potatoes or jump in to prepare the fish.
Unable to provide adequate social distancing, the safety of workers and the general public were key factors in taking a breather.
We learned a drive-thru situation to distribute meals was bounced around, but the intensive work just would put volunteers in harms way.
All we can say is for those who missed out on this feast, just hang tough as 2022 is less than a year away.
Dave Brevik and Pat Hamers were listed as chairmen for the event and you can bet planning has already begun for the return of the mighty lutefisk.
Skol!
BISON FOOTBALL
While spring is still officially a few days away, don’t tell that to the North Dakota State University football team.
COVID-19 came into play here as well, forcing the league to delay fall 2020 season play and opted for this format.
The national champions opened an 8-game spring football season with a 25-7 victory over Youngstown State last Sunday.
You might recall, NDSU won its third straight national title and 8th over the past nine years.
The last title game took place last January over James Madison in Frisco, Texas.
Officials tell us the home Fargodome is allowing for 50 percent of the 9,500 seating capacity.
Reportedly only 6,500 fans were on hand for the opener.
Apparently the lack of tailgating cuts into the fans who might otherwise attend, while a good number of season ticket holders are still in warm climates.
O
N THE ROAD
The Bison won’t have the luxury of the home field for the next two weeks as play is scheduled outdoors at Carbondale, Illinois and Springfield, Missouri.
The forecast calls for spring-like temperatures near 60 degrees at both venues.
It’s a good thing it is warming up around here as well.
Thanks to our good buddy and true NDSU fan Mike Liudahl, as he told us the Bison have the same amount of losses as they do championships over the 9-year span.
He also told us the Bison are currently on a 39-game winning streak, with back-to-back undefeated seasons, proving to be an FCS record.
CARSON WENTZ
Former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz ran into trouble losing his starting role for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, only to find himself being involved in a trade.
His greener pasture now will be working to lead the Indianapolis Colts.
Things have a way of working out, as this time of year a number of big-time signal callers are on the hot seat.
Wentz, a standout from Bismarck, was a steady performer for the Bison, leading to him being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.
That was behind No. 1 pick Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, who recently found himself being traded to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.
And so it goes.
There just might be a sale on the No. 11 Philadelphia jersey, as it sounds like Wentz will also be coming out with a new number, to start fresh.
BRENT QVALE
While quarterbacks are being traded from team-to-team, the other players wait in the wings.
Former Coyote Brent Qvale, who shifted to the Houston Texans as an offensive lineman for last season, sits and waits as a free agent.
He tells us free agency will begin March 17, so up until that time things will “be slow.”
Qvale played six seasons for the New York Jets prior to moving to Houston.
As it turns out quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t happy and wants out of Houston, while defensive standout J.J. Watt was released from the team to make some cap salary room.
And whoever said football was a game?
One has to realize the business end of things need to add up, and COVID-19 sure put a dent in things.
We’ll have to wait and see what decision Qvale makes.
FOLKS PASS ON
Since the turn of the new year a number of good friends have been called to their final resting.
One thing, as we age, we know it is best to get affairs in order.
Earlier we told you about Pat Conlin, making a move to the sunshine of Florida.
While there only three months, she did turn 96 on Dec. 9.
We understand the funeral was held in Florida, however a memorial service will be held in Williston on July 30.
Pat was one of those folks who would make you smile and enjoyed her time working the hospital auxiliary, for the good of others.
Ted Lindseth, while no longer with us, we can’t help but chuckle every time we think of his performance as Ebert, I do believe, in a local Cardiac Capers production.
We had the pleasure to take part in that show and a lot of laughs were shared by community members in attendance.
Cliff Gronfur is another individual we will miss, as it was always fun visiting with him at Hardees.
Cliff, a talented artist, perhaps is best known for the huge painting he produced of Fort Union on the restaurant wall of the Airport International Inn, now known as the Grand.
Last, but not least, we can’t forget about losing Jay Fuglie.
Jay, a quite individual, went about his work as an insurance professional, while providing quality service.
It was always fun to talk about his adventures in Hawaii, something he worked hard to achieve.
To Pat, Ted, Cliff and Jay we say goodbye, but keep the door open.
COVID-19 SHOT
While folks scramble to get the COVID-19 shots taken care of, we remind you to make sure you are on a list.
There’s no doubt some senior citizens who are unaware of things and it is best for good neighbors to pitch in.
The Scope has managed to get the first Moderna injection and we are looking forward to the second in a few days.
While nothing is a guarantee, just having the shots will give folks a fighting chance.
DAYLIGHT TIME
With Monday bringing on March 1 we can also tell you March 14 is the time to spring ahead.
Yes, that’s right, Daylight Saving Time will go into play on that day and you will have to set your clocks one hour ahead.
While you may lose an hour of sleep in this transaction, in the long run you will gain a lot of sunlight.
There’s still a lot of chatter about DST and getting rid of the yearly switch.
But, the way politicians operate, don’t count on it.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.