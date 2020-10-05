4,737 – Total Tests from Sunday, Oct. 4
666,931 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
312 – Positive Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4
23,862 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
7.03% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,693 Total Active Cases
-86 Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4
395 – Individuals Recovered from Sunday, Oct. 4
19,892 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
112 – Currently Hospitalized
+12 - Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4
3 – New Deaths from Sunday, Oct. 4
277 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began