4,737 – Total Tests from Sunday, Oct. 4

666,931 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

312 – Positive Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4

23,862 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.03% – Daily Positivity Rate

3,693 Total Active Cases

-86 Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4

395 – Individuals Recovered from Sunday, Oct. 4

19,892 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

112 – Currently Hospitalized

+12 - Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 4

3 – New Deaths from Sunday, Oct. 4

277 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began

