246,651 — Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine
434,810 — Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
4,333 — Total Tests from yesterday*
1,816,189 — Total tests completed since the pandemic began
261 — Positive Individuals from yesterday*****
75 — PCR Tests
186 — Antigen Tests
103,974 — Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.09% — Daily Positivity Rate**
1,142 — Total Active Cases
+37 — Change in active cases from yesterday
186 — Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****
101,364 — Total recovered since the pandemic began
30 — Currently hospitalized
+1 — Change in hospitalizations from yesterday
+2 — New death(s)
1,468 — Total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Cass County
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County
Williams County had no new cases reported on Tuesday, April 6, according to the state's daily COVID-19 report.