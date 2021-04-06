246,651 — Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

434,810 — Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

4,333 — Total Tests from yesterday*

1,816,189 — Total tests completed since the pandemic began 

261 — Positive Individuals from yesterday***** 

75 — PCR Tests

186 — Antigen Tests

103,974 — Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

8.09% — Daily Positivity Rate**

1,142 — Total Active Cases

+37 — Change in active cases from yesterday

186 — Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

101,364 — Total recovered since the pandemic began

30 — Currently hospitalized

+1 — Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

+2 — New death(s)

1,468 — Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

Woman in her 70s from Cass County

Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County

Williams County had no new cases reported on Tuesday, April 6, according to the state's daily COVID-19 report. 

Tags

Load comments